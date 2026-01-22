All institutions in Andhra Pradesh weakened under coalition rule, says Jagan

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Wednesday that all institutions in the state have been severely weakened under the coalition government.

He alleged that the present administration has failed to deliver any real benefit to any section of society.

Addressing YSRCP local body representatives and party workers from the Eluru Assembly constituency at the party central office in Tadepalli, he claimed that public anger against the government is increasing with each passing day.

He said YSRCP continues to stand firmly with the people during difficult times. Students, farmers, youth and women are facing serious hardships, and the party is fighting on their behalf by standing with them at every step. He said this fighting spirit must continue with greater strength and unity in the days ahead.

Jagan said that the same discussion is now taking place in every household, with people openly saying that life was better during his tenure. He said people remember that welfare schemes were implemented on time, promises were honoured, and financial assistance reached beneficiaries regularly every month.

In contrast, he said, the present government has betrayed public trust by failing to implement its own assurances.

Jagan stated that key sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture and law and order have been pushed into a deep crisis.

The former Chief Minister said that fee reimbursement and student welfare dues are pending, government schools have deteriorated, Aarogyasri has been weakened, farmers have been denied essential support, and policing has collapsed across the State.

He added that even emergency services such as 108 and 104 have been rendered ineffective.

Jagan announced that he will begin weekly meetings with party workers from one Assembly constituency at a time and will launch another padayatra after about one and a half years.

The YSRCP leader said that he would remain continuously among the people to fight for their issues and urged party cadres to work unitedly and strengthen the party in the Eluru Assembly constituency.