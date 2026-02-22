Ajit Pawar’s nephew alleges TDP link with aircraft operator, demands Aviation Minister’s resignation

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) legislator Rohit Pawar has alleged that there are links between Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and private aviation firm VSR Ventures, the operator of the aircraft which crashed in Baramati on January 28, killing his uncle and former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Rohit Pawar has called for the resignation of Union Civil Aviation Minister, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, who is from the TDP, citing alleged financial and political links between VSR Ventures and the party.

Rohit Pawar alleged that one of the lenders to VSR Ventures was Heritage Finlease Limited, a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) whose board of directors include members of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s family – his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari and daughter-in-law Brahman – creating a possible conflict of interest that could undermine the transparency of the probe.

He also said TDP had friendly relations with the company, saying TDP leaders from Andhra Pradesh had attended the wedding of Rohit Singh, one of the directors of VSR Ventures, in Jaipur last year.

At a press conference, Rohit Pawar presented what he described as a detailed report, framing the incident as a possible “political or commercial conspiracy.” He alleged that VSR Ventures was being protected by “very influential” political and business interests and this is where he also claimed that certain financiers of the company had links to the TDP.

He questioned why the Civil Aviation Minister had issued statements that appeared to “clear” the company shortly after the crash. “The deeper we go, the clearer it becomes that this company has the support of very influential people. Only the Prime Minister and Home Minister can now ensure justice for Ajit Dada,” he said.

TDP, in an unsigned statement circulated to the media, rejected the allegations suggesting that Ram Mohan Naidu or the TDP was shielding those connected to the plane crash, saying they were “completely unfounded, baseless, and seem to be politically motivated.”

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is leading the technical inquiry. The preliminary report is expected by February 27.

Vijay Kumar Singh, the director of VSR Ventures, had told the media after the crash that he was sure there was no technical failure in the aircraft, a Learjet 45.

In a letter to the Prime Minister and marked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rohit Pawar demanded that the alleged links between the minister and VSR Ventures be investigated by an independent and competent authority, calling for the resignation of Ram Mohan Naidu until the inquiry is completed,

“Aircraft accident investigations are carried out strictly in accordance with established international Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) protocols and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) norms. These inquiries are technical, transparent, and entirely evidence-driven,” the TDP said.

“It is deeply unfortunate that the tragic loss of a respected political leader is being sought to be politicised for narrow political gains. The TDP has always held Ajit Pawar in the highest regard and remains fully committed to ensuring that the truth emerges and that those responsible, if any, are held accountable,” it added.

In his letter to PM Modi, Rohit Pawar said, “You have always shown respect for Ajit Dada and his contribution to the country. In this context, I request that Shri Rammohan Naidu be asked to resign from his post until the investigation is completed. This is necessary to ensure there is no influence or interference in examining whether the DGCA was compromised in any manner in relation to VSR. I trust that you will take appropriate action in this matter.”

He further demanded that the case be treated as culpable homicide rather than an accidental death, and called for the registration of a formal FIR against the owners of VSR Ventures and the technical staff who cleared the aircraft’s airworthiness.

Rohit Pawar also sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), arguing that since the crash involved a high-profile constitutional functionary and touched upon the Union-controlled aviation sector, the state CID lacked the technical expertise and political independence to conduct a fair investigation.

Rohit Pawar also raised concerns over alleged missing technical data, claiming that the aircraft’s transponder was switched off in the final minute of the flight. He further alleged that CCTV footage from the hangar was being withheld and that a “backdated” audit was being prepared to shield the company.

He urged Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to raise the matter in Parliament to ensure that the truth is not suppressed.

The crash, which occurred in Baramati on January 28, 2026, involved a Learjet 45. Since then, Rohit Pawar has held a series of briefings, citing what he described as technical discrepancies, including the alleged use of excess fuel tanks and a last-minute change of the main pilot.

With IANS inputs