After victim’s mother accuses DCM Pawan of inaction, fresh CBI probe sought in 2017 rape-murder case

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has sought another look by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the 2017 rape and murder case of a 15-year-old Dalit girl in Kurnool. He instructed senior police officers to write to the CBI Director immediately, seeking a comprehensive investigation.

The decision to redirect the probe to CBI came after the victim’s mother accused Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan of not keeping his promise of delivering justice to her daughter. Pawan Kalyan has, on several occasions, demanded justice for the deceased and even made it a part of his election plank. In a February 2020 Jana Sena rally, the deceased’s mother had openly expressed her admiration for Pawan Kalyan and stated that she was grateful for all the support he had given. Even in July 2024, her parents met with Deputy CM Pawan, expressing concern that the investigation had not progressed.