After delimitation row Andhra CM announces cash incentives for larger families

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After endorsing the Union government’s Delimitation Bill, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has now announced a new population incentive scheme aimed at encouraging larger families in the state. The CM on Saturday, May 16, said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led government would provide Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 for the birth of a third and fourth child respectively, as part of efforts to address declining population growth.

“At one time, I worked towards family planning. But today, children themselves have become wealth. We all now need to work for the sake of children,” Chandrababu said at a public meeting in Narsannapeta in Srikakulam district, adding that children should be viewed as assets in nation-building rather than burdens.

The announcement comes amid increasing discussions in several southern states over demographic changes, ageing populations, and declining fertility rates in the context of the population-based delimitation exercise proposed by the BJP-led Union government. The proposed Delimitation Bill has sparked major friction between the Union government and southern states due to fears of reduced political representation.