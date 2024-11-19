Actor Posani booked for derogatory comments against Chandrababu Naidu

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Andhra Pradesh has registered a case against actor and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Posani Krishna Murali for alleged derogatory comments against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The CID registered the case on a complaint by Bandaru Vamsikrishna, a leader of Telugu Yuvatha, the youth wing of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The complainant said that Posani made false allegations and defamatory comments against Naidu during a press conference in September. He alleged that the actor’s comments tarnished the image of the Chief Minister. He also claimed that the comments created discord between groups.

Posani, who also served as AP Film Development Corporation Chairman, has been booked under sections 111, 196, 353, 299, 341, 336 (3) of Bharat Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Last week, a case was registered against Posani in Kadapa district for making alleged derogatory comments against Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and IT Minister Nare Lokesh. A case was registered at RIMS Police Station in Kadapa on a complaint by some TDP leaders.

Jana Sena leaders in Rajahmundry also lodged a complaint against Posani for the alleged derogatory comments he made against Pawan Kalyan and his family members.

The coalition government of TDP, Jana Sena and BJP is going after YSRCP social media activists and its supporters who had posted derogatory content against TDP and Jana Sena leaders when YSRCP was in power.

Last week, Prakasam district police registered a case against controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma for derogatory posts against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

The police have summoned Varma for questioning in the case on November 18. A case under Section 336 (4) and 353 (2) of the BNS Act and also under Section 67 of the IT Act was booked against the filmmaker at Maddipadu police station.

The Rajahmundry police also registered a case under the Information Technology Act, 2000, against actress and YSRCP supporter Sri Reddy on charges of posting defamatory content against Chandrababu Naidu and K. Pawan Kalyan on social media.

The content was uploaded to various social network platforms before the general elections 2024.