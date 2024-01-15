Actor Nagarjuna cancels family trip to Maldives, objects to anti-PM comments

Telugu actor Nagarjuna has announced that he and his family have cancelled their plans to go to Maldives on January 17. Nagarjuna’s announcement follows a diplomatic tiff between India and Maldives, with three Deputy Ministers of Maldives criticising Prime Minister Modi on social media platforms after his visit to Lakshadweep. “It is not healthy at all, what they have said. And it is not right, he is our Prime Minister and the leader of 1.5 billion people. Whatever they said is not right, so we cancelled our trip,” Nagarjuna told the media.

The three Deputy Ministers of Maldives – Maryam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid – alleged that India is trying to present Lakshadweep as an alternative tourist destination to Maldives.

After the ministers made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Foreign Ministry summoned Maldives High Commissioner Ibrahim Shaheeb over the matter. India is said to have expressed its displeasure on the issue.