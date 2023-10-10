ACB court dismisses Naidu’s bail plea, CID’s custody petition

In another setback to TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam case, the Vijayawada ACB Court on Monday, October 10, dismissed his bail petition. However, the court also dismissed the petition by the CID seeking Naidu’s custody for another five days for further questioning in the case. Judge BSV Himabindu, who had completed the hearing on both the petitions on October 6, pronounced the orders on Monday.

The CID, which questioned Naidu in the case in Rajahmundry Central Jail on September 23 and 24, had sought his further custody saying Naidu did not cooperate during the two-day interrogation. Supreme Court lawyer Pramod Kumar Dubey had argued the case on behalf of Naidu while Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy had presented the arguments on behalf of the CID. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief is now likely to approach Andhra Pradesh High Court for bail.

Meanwhile, the ACB court also took up hearing on Prisoner Transit (PT) warrants issued by the CID against Naidu in Amaravati Inner Ring Road alignment and AP FiberNet scam cases. It heard the arguments from both sides and adjourned the hearing to Tuesday.