A politician and bureaucrat's alleged affair has dominated Andhra media circus

Over the past week, television channels in Andhra Pradesh have relentlessly covered what they dubbed an akrama sambandam (illicit affair) between an all-powerful Opposition politician and an Adivasi woman bureaucrat. It started on July 15, when Madan Mohan Manipati, an assistant director in the Indian Institute of Packaging, alleged that his wife Kaligiri Shanti, an Assistant Commissioner in the state Endowments Department, entered a romantic relationship and had a son with YSR Congress Party second-in-command and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaysai Reddy. What followed was a media trial, with channels dedicating entire days to ‘examine’ the case. Over the next few days, Telugu channels put up the most eye-grabbing, tawdry coverage of the ‘paternity dispute’. A Mahaa News headline read, “I had sex with Vijayasai Reddy – Shanti drops truth bomb..?”, something Shanti never actually said. Another video displayed yet another ‘quote’: “He is 68, I am 32, how is this possible?” Another thumbnail featuring Shanti, her husband, and Vijaysai Reddy said, “Shanti’s child’s benami”. A thumbnail from a TV5 video read, “She slept with Vijayasai Reddy, she told me so: Shocking truths revealed by Shanti’s husband.” .ABN Andhra Jyothi’s headline demanded answers to the akrama sambandam. Worse, a major chunk of the coverage echoed Madan’s demand that Vijaysai Reddy take a DNA test to prove that he isn’t the child’s father. Madan’s statement that a DNA test was required to establish the truth as he has only circumstantial evidence triggered a section of Telugu media to mobilise to get ‘justice for Madan’. A TV5 News thumbnail showed the Rajya Sabha MP in his vest, as if suggesting that Vijayasai was caught having sex. Its headline quoted, “If you are gutsy, submit to a DNA test.” In his many interviews, Madan repeatedly asserted that he is willing to undergo a polygraph test to prove his integrity. This prompted Mahaa News, TV5, and several smaller channels to demand that Vijaysai Reddy also undergo one, despite the 2010 Supreme Court ruling that even in murder cases, the accused don’t have to submit to polygraph tests. Reporters at a press conference in Hyderabad waited patiently as Madan traced the alleged trajectory of events. The optics of the conference held on July 15 worked in his favour. Madan claimed that his wife had repeatedly lied to him, was a corrupt officer, and after “putting him through hell”, told him that the child’s father was Vijaysai Reddy. Madan started the conference by stating that “he chose to marry a downtrodden woman without even demanding dowry.” After establishing his ‘credentials’ with several such examples, he spoke in detail about his and Shanti’s sex life, how she couldn’t get pregnant as he hadn’t ejaculated, and listed Shanti’s each alleged lie, one after the other. The intended objective was achieved: Shanti was successfully maligned. .Most channels presented Madan as the man of integrity grieving the ruin of his family, while shaming Shanti and calling her a ‘home-wrecker’. Madan surely might be coping with his own distress, but what Shanti has been put through by him and the media is outrageous. This is not a new occurrence. In case of former Andhra CM NT Rama Rao and his relationship with his second wife Lakshmi Parvathi also, the narrative against her was so caustic that till date, she is perceived as a villain in the state.Madan himself referred to NTR and Lakshmi in his press conference, underlining how the media coverage still remains impactful in the psyche of the people in the state. “Is this supposed to be a repeat of NTR-Lakshmi Parvathi?” Madan asked. Also Read: Three decades later, NTR’s second wife Lakshmi Parvathi remains villain in his village.At the outset, a distinction has to be made. Media houses cannot be faulted for covering the press meets held by Madan, Shanti, and Vijayasai Reddy. What followed, however, was an abhorrent soap opera. Popular media channels had no scruples about dissecting a personal matter like commentators analysing instant replay in sports do. This is not to deny that there are questions to be raised about a Parliamentarian’s involvement with a bureaucrat. Media channels should have probed Vijayasai Reddy’s influence in the Endowments Department. Instead, what should essentially have been a case tried in courts was judged in the courtrooms hosted by news anchors. The media failed to pose questions like whether Vijaysai Reddy abused his power to influence the Endowments Department. Not just that, the media gave little screen time for even the news that the Endowments Department initiated disciplinary proceedings against Shanti a day after Madan’s press conference. The proceedings were against ‘gross negligence’ by Shanti in carrying out her duty as District Endowment Officer. .Instead, channels like ABN Andhra Jyothi, Mahaa News, and TV5 framed their shows around Shanti’s ‘chastity’, Madan’s ‘grievances’, and Vijaysai Reddy’s alleged villainy. Long hours were dedicated to scrutinising a relationship, one involving a 15-month-old child.A sexist media trialMahaa News held a quasi ‘cross examination’ of Madan, with the channel’s Managing Director Vamsi Krishna sitting down for an extensive interview with Madan after the latter’s press conference. For over two hours, Vamsi questioned Madan about his whereabouts around the time Shanti conceived the child, his interactions with Vijaysai Reddy, and whether Shanti was corrupt. Playing several 20-30 second snippets from Shanti and Vijaysai Reddy’s respective press conferences, Vamsi Krishna questioned Madan about what was said. While Madan spoke, the channel put up pictures of a belligerent Vijaysai Reddy and a weeping Shanti, as well as those with Madan and Shanti together. .In contrast to the several interviews Madan gave, none of these channels spoke to Shanti after her press conference. Shanti alleged that she was mentally tortured and beaten by Madan. “I have no personal relationship with Vijaysai Reddy. He is like my father. I divorced Madan in 2016 and married Pothireddy Subash Reddy, a government pleader, and this boy is our child,” a weeping Shanti said. Her press conference wasn’t well received, with several viewers on YouTube and social media channels abusing her and dubbing her grief as “crocodile tears”. Madan denied that they got divorced in 2016, instead claiming that they had been together till January 2024.Over the course of three days, channels continually harped on how many men Shanti had sex with. In her press conference, Shanti said that it was embarrassing to answer questions pertaining to her sex life. “Madan and everyone thinks it is okay to ask me how many men I have been involved with. This is sheer cruelty,” she said. .Aside from slut-shaming Shanti, the channels also painted her as a bad mother. There was ‘moral outrage’ over how she “did not think of her two daughters”. Journalists asked, “She is confused about who her child’s father is as she has been involved with several men. What kind of mother is she? Did she not think about her two twin daughters [from her marriage with Madan] in all of this?” Meanwhile, an audio clip alleged to be of Subash denying any relationship with Shanti was played on loop by channels. “Subash has vehemently stated that he is willing to submit to a DNA test,” several anchors said. Anchors like Vamsi Krishna used rhetoric to speculate why Shanti was unclear about who her child’s father was. Shanti was compelled to discuss details of her marriage to Madan, address speculations related to how many men she had slept with, speak about how often she had interacted with Vijaysai Reddy and in what capacity. Shanti also questioned the media over the kind of women they would sympathise with. “Would you write and speak about me this way if I was a forward caste woman? How am I supposed to go back to work now?” she asked reporters covering her press meet. .Propaganda is free and the truth needs your money to survive. Subscribe to TNM and pay to keep news free.\r.Vijaysai Reddy vs Telugu journalists .Telugu media channels have been divided on party and caste lines for several years now. Vijaysai Reddy’s critique of Andhra Jyothi and other channels stems from the allegation that these channels favour the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and are primarily controlled by the Kamma community (the community is TDP’s main vote bank). Vijaysai Reddy launched an attack on Andhra Jyothi, TV5 and Mahaa News alleging that the anchors of these channels had forsaken journalistic responsibility. Muddying the conversation further, Vijayasai Reddy named anchors like Vamsi Krishna, TV5’s Sambasiva Rao and said he was ‘doubtful of their DNA’, triggering a stand-off between him and the anchors in question.After Vijaysai’s press conference, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh condemned him “for his distasteful remarks against members of the media.” The former responded by stating that the media channels in question have dumped journalistic values and only “obey their political masters, protect their caste interests, even if it is at the cost of public representatives, women folk, or members of our SC/ST/BC communities.”.At first, both the MP and the journalists defended Shanti, claiming that the other had ruined an Adivasi woman’s reputation and maligned her family. A few minutes after the bravado, they went about hurling insults at each other. Vijaysai said that he doubted the DNA of the ‘shameless’ anchors. Sambasiva Rao said he was ready to meet Vijaysai Reddy at any address to sort this issue out. Several panellists jumped to the defence of the Telugu media elite, claiming that the MP was maliging media who worked tirelessly to bring about justice. In the entire debacle, what was apparent was the inability of the media to distinguish between definitions of public and private. Channels speculated on who the 15-month-old boy’s father is, while both Madan and Shanti had no qualms about revealing their elder daughters’ names and the school they attend. The ugliness of the coverage may temporarily affect Vijaysai Reddy but is likely to have lasting impact on the privacy and dignity of the children in question.