32-year-old woman sexually assaulted, tortured in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu

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A 32-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and tortured by an unidentified man in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district on Thursday, April 2 afternoon. According to preliminary investigation, the woman, a government employee residing in Macherla town, was threatened before the assault.

According to the police, the accused entered her house under the pretext of asking for drinking water before assaulting her. When the relatives of the survivor were unable to reach her, prompting the neighbours to rush to her house. The survivor was found unconscious.

The woman was first taken to the government hospital in Macherla and later transferred to Narasaraopeta Area Hospital for specialised treatment. She was then shifted to Guntur Government General Hospital’s (GGH) Gynaecology department. Doctors at GGH informed local media that her condition is now stable, and she remains under observation.