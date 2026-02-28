15 feared dead in explosion at firecrackers unit in Andhra’s Kakinada

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

At least 15 people are feared dead and several others have reportedly been injured in an explosion at a firecrackers manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district on Saturday, February 28. According to local reports, the blast occurred while workers were engaged in making crackers at a Banasancha manufacturing centre in Vetlapalem village.

The unit is located near a tributary of the Godavari River along the Kakinada–Samarlakota stretch. Addressing the media at the accident site, Kakinada MP T. Uday Srinivas of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) said a probe is underway. “Any individual found responsible for negligence will be held accountable as per the law,” he said.

Kakinada Collector Sagili Shan Mohan and fire department officials have reached the spot and are monitoring the situation. According to local media reports, six sheds in the area were being used as cracker manufacturing units.