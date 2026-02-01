'A budget for PM's cronies': Congress and other oppn party leaders react to Budget 2026

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, meanwhile, listed out seven questions for the government, including why there was no revival strategy for the manufacturing sector whose growth has stayed stagnant at 13% despite Make in India promises. He also asked why there was no serious plan for increasing employment or for dealing with the increasing debt and crisis of middle and low income groups in the country.

“Infrastructure promises repeated, delivery missing – cities still unliveable. When will we have ‘smart’ or even liveable cities? There was not a single substantial announcement on social security and welfare. There is not one word on the allocation for the new law that has replaced MGNREGA. Why?” he asked.