Kannada actor Nagabhushana was ‘speeding’, ‘out of control’: Bengaluru police

Kannada actor Nagabhushana, who was booked for hitting a couple with his car on Saturday, September 30, was driving “fast” and “lost control” when the incident occurred, according to initial investigations by the Bengaluru police. Prema, a 48-year-old woman, died from grievous injuries to her face and head as a result of the accident.
"(Nagabhushana) lost control, crossed onto the footpath and hit two people walking on it and an electric pole," Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivaprakash Devaraju told reporters. "The car owner and the driver was Nagabhushana, a film actor. He was driving at a high speed," the DCP said. Prema's husband Krishna too sustained injuries and is currently hospitalised.
Nagabhushana was granted station bail immediately after the police booked him under Sections 279 (negligent driving) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
The incident occurred around 9.45 pm on Saturday night. The DCP said that contrary to reports suggesting that it was a 'hit-and-run' case, Nagabhushana did not leave the spot and took the injured persons to the hospital. However, Prema was declared dead on arrival.
Police officials said that they are testing Nagabhushana's blood to check if he was driving under the influence of alcohol. "Our initial tests with the machine have not detected alcohol," DCP Shivaprakash said.
The incident occurred when Nagabhushana was going from Konanakunte to Uttarahalli in Bengaluru. The couple was walking on the Vasanthapura Main Road when the incident occurred.
Nagabhushana NS is a popular actor in the Kannada film industry who recently appeared in the film Kousalya Supraja Rama. He has previously acted in films such as Daredevil Musthafa and Badava Rascal. He broke out in the industry with his lead role in the 2021 film Ikkat.