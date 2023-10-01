Kannada actor Nagabhushana was ‘speeding’, ‘out of control’: Bengaluru police

Kannada actor Nagabhushana, who was booked for hitting a couple with his car on Saturday, September 30, was driving “fast” and “lost control” when the incident occurred, according to initial investigations by the Bengaluru police. Prema, a 48-year-old woman, died from grievous injuries to her face and head as a result of the accident.

"(Nagabhushana) lost control, crossed onto the footpath and hit two people walking on it and an electric pole," Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivaprakash Devaraju told reporters. "The car owner and the driver was Nagabhushana, a film actor. He was driving at a high speed," the DCP said. Prema's husband Krishna too sustained injuries and is currently hospitalised.

Nagabhushana was granted station bail immediately after the police booked him under Sections 279 (negligent driving) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.