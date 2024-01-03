12 dead, 25 injured in Assam road accident

At least 12 people were killed and 25 others injured after a bus collided with a truck in Assam’s Golaghat district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place at around 5 a.m. in the Balijan area near Dergaon.

Golaghat SP Rajen Singh said: “All the deceased and injured persons were travelling by the bus which was heading towards Tilanga Mandir from the Kambandha area of the district. It suffered a major collision with the truck which was coming from the opposite direction.”

According to the police, 10 people died on the spot and the remaining two succumbed to their injuries at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

Further details are awaited.