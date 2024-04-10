The Syro Malabar church is lapping up the propaganda in The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story is a propaganda film that claims to be based on the story of a group of Keralites who left the state a few years ago to join the Islamic State. It is however an exaggerated version with many falsehoods.

The screening was criticised not just by politicians. The head of the Niranam Diocese of Malankara Jacobite Syriac Orthodox Church, Geevarghese Mar Coorilos said that “churches should propagate "love stories", not "hate stories".

He added, “The government and police have stated that ‘love jihad’ is a baseless claim. This is part of a propaganda targeting a particular community based on the politics of hatred and suspicion. A diocese screening a movie based on such lies and fake news for children in the name of awareness, is outrageous and unfortunate. I hope they will reconsider it.”

The timing of the screening, just two weeks before the state goes to polls, has led to sharp criticism of the Syro Malabar church.

Many have pointed out that the church has fallen for the agenda of a hateful, conservative group called the Christian Association and Alliance for Social Action (CASA). It has been selling the bogey of ‘love jihad’ in the state for quite a while, including through special classes organised across the state for Christian youth. The official church leadership neither supports nor denounces CASA.

The Syro Malabar church, however, maintains that their intentions are not political. Speaking to TNM, the spokesperson of the Syro Malabar Church in Kerala, Fr Antony Vadakkekara said the movie was screened out of ‘pure intentions’, and not for political reasons.

“The workshop [in Idukki churches] was centred around the theme of 'love'. They created a booklet to educate children about avoiding pitfalls in relationships. One of their activities was to watch the movie and write a review to raise awareness about the dangers of 'love traps'. This occurred on April 4, so why didn't it become an issue for the next three days? In Idukki, there were local reports on similar [‘love trap’] cases that served as the basis for educating children,” he claimed.

Fr Antony also suggested there was nothing wrong with the movie. “Isn't this movie certified by the censor board? Hasn't it been released in theatres in our country since May 2023? Hasn't it been released on an OTT platform? Wasn't it also screened by Doordarshan on April 5? The controversy here is political. The church does not intend any communal polarisation,” he added.

Some critics said that the Church screened the movie at a time when the elections are nearing with political intentions. It is true that the Church believes in the prevalence of the ‘love jihad' bogey and is indeed insecure about it.