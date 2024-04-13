'The real Kerala story': Keralites raise Rs 34 crore to save a man from death row

Thousands of Keralites residing both in and out of the state recently came together to raise one of the biggest humanitarian aid for the release of a Kozhikode native from a jail in Saudi Arabia. It is heartening to note that the crowdfunding campaign raised a whopping Rs 34 crore (blood money), writing a new Kerala story of compassion, at a time when Sudipto Sen’s propaganda film The Kerala Story was recently picked for telecast by India’s state-owned public television broadcaster Doordarshan.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, and several other politicians called this the ‘Real Kerala Story,’ taking a jibe at Sudipto Sen’s film, which pushed factually incorrect claims to establish that Malayali Hindu and Christian women are being ‘trapped by terror outfits through love jihad’.

The money was raised for Abdul Rahim, who was employed as a driver in Saudi Arabia. Rahim has been in jail for the last 18 years over the death of a 15-year-old Saudi citizen in 2006, and his death sentence is soon due for execution.