A Kerala Story

Kerala Election| Wayanad votes 2026: From tragedy to ballot box

Wayanad is heading to the polls and residents point to uneven development, citing the lack of a medical college, inadequate transportation, and rising human-animal conflict as key concerns affecting daily life. At the same time, the district continues to recover from the devastating 2024 landslides. As part of the rehabilitation efforts, the Kerala government launched the Wayanad Township project. While 178 houses were handed over a month ago, many are still not ready for living. Of the planned 410 houses, several are still under construction. Watch TNM’s ground report from Wayanad, capturing voices from the ground on development gaps and the ongoing recovery process. Contribute to NL-TNM election fund: https://rzp.io/rzp/zTQadhQFFT