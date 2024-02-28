Opinion: Karnataka guarantee schemes are about better quality of life, not ‘gimmicks’

The five guarantee schemes in Karnataka are crafted to strike a balance between preserving the state's economic health and improving the quality of life for its inhabitants. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's extensive experience in economic management, evidenced by his 15 state budgets in his political career so far, underpins the thoughtful implementation of these welfare initiatives. For example, the Anna Bhagya scheme alleviates the daily struggle for sustenance among working-class families, enabling them to focus on productivity and savings. Gruha Lakshmi empowers millions of women entrepreneurs, whose spending in turn fuels the state's economy through various taxes. Similarly, the Shakti scheme enhances women's workforce participation, contributing to economic growth.

A recent survey on the impact of the Shakti Scheme has revealed that women are saving up to Rs 200 daily and the scheme has increased their frequency of bus travel. Women also feel safe travelling in buses due to the high presence of women post the scheme’s introduction. These welfare programs focused on women not only aim to narrow the historical income disparity between genders but also enhance women's mobility and independence, significantly contributing to their sense of security and community.

The misconception that welfare programmes breed dependency and laziness among recipients has been debunked by numerous studies worldwide. Renowned economist and Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee's analysis of cash transfer programmes in 13 countries found no evidence supporting the claim that such initiatives foster idleness or misuse of funds. On the contrary, they often lead to increased work hours and earnings, as seen in Uganda, where cash grants to unemployed youths significantly boosted their productivity and income.

These welfare schemes are particularly vital in current times of economic hardship as they boost the financial capabilities of the underprivileged members of society. Though the Indian economy was lagging earlier, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a spike in inflation, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) occasionally exceeding the Reserve Bank of India's upper limit of 6%, increasing the cost of basic necessities. Additionally, the unemployment rate surged to over 23% during the lockdowns, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), placing significant financial strain on numerous households. According to the recently released data from the Government of India, the average monthly per capita expenditure (MPCE) in urban areas surged to Rs 6,459 in 2022-23 from Rs 2,630 in 2011-12, while in rural areas, it increased from Rs 1,430 to Rs 3,773 over the same period. Coupled with the rising costs of housing, healthcare, and education, these factors highlight the importance of welfare schemes in providing a safety net for vulnerable populations.

The enhancement of purchasing power is not a charity but a right of every individual that the government is obligated to uphold, focusing on the well-being of the community over simple profit-making. By providing direct assistance to those in need, these programmes help to alleviate poverty, reduce income inequality, and ensure that all citizens have the means to meet their basic needs, thereby contributing to a more stable and equitable society.

As the opposition BJP and the JD(S) persist in their criticism of the welfare schemes, often based on weak arguments, they risk being perceived as ‘anti-poor’. This is because these schemes are designed to support disadvantaged individuals irrespective of their caste, religion, or political leanings. It's also important for society's more privileged members to appreciate the role these schemes play in promoting social justice, and support them in the pursuit of a more equitable and just society.

Vijeth Balila is working as a Political Consultant for The Policy Front which works with the Chief Minister’s Office in Karnataka. Views expressed here are the author’s own.