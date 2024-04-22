ஏன் என்ற கேள்வி

2024 நாடாளுமன்ற தேர்தல் : Karnataka கள நிலவரம் | News Minute Tamil

This 2024 Lok Sabha elections Karnataka has become the top focus for ruling BJP and the Congress in South India. In 2019 polls the BJP won 25 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats and this time around the Congress is putting up a tough fight under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Will the Congress prevent BJP from repeating its 2019 performance? TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed brings you this ground report from battleground Karnataka.