ஏன் என்ற கேள்வி

2024 நாடாளுமன்ற தேர்தல்: Issues dominating in Karnataka | Eedina report | News Minute Tamil

Karnataka is a battleground state for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. In 2019 elections the BJP won 25 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats and are aiming to retain the same number of seats. The opinion polls conducted by Eedina has given an edge to the Congress party. Eedina is an independent news organisation which predicted the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Election results. In this episode of Yen Endra Kelvi Shabbir Ahmed speaks to Ashok Kumar, who is part of Eedina’s research team on the factors that are dominating Karnataka elections.