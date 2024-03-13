VIDEO

Will Electoral Bonds data damage BJP’s 370 seats dream? | Modi | BJP | SBI | Supreme Court

The State Bank of India (SBI), on Wednesday, March 13, has submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court stating that it has complied with the court’s direction and handed over the data pertaining to electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The bank, which is the sole issuer of electoral bonds, has submitted at the court that two files with details of donors and details of political parties that encashed the bonds have been given to the ECI in a pen drive. The top court, on March 11, dismissed the plea of SBI seeking more time to submit the data and directed the bank to provide the details by the close of business hours on March 12 and the ECI was directed to publish the details on its website before 5 pm on March 15, 2024. TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed discusses the impact of making electoral bond data public.