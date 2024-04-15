VIDEO

Will bring start-ups, IT to Coimbatore: AIADMK candidate G Ramachandran | 2024 Elections

Coimbatore constituency is witnessing the most interesting fight in Tamil Nadu. in the tri-cornered fight, the DMK is looking to take advantage of the split between AIADMK and BJP and get their candidate elected. The party has fielded former Coimbatore mayor Ganapathy Rajakumar as its candidate against AIADMK’s G Ramachandran and BJP state president Annamalai. TNM’s Pooja Prasanna spoke to AIADMK candidate G Ramachandran on his chances of winning, being the youngest candidate and BJP’s Annamalai. For the AIADMK, the Coimbatore battleground signifies their very survival. With a robust grassroots presence in the western belt and leader EPS hailing from the region, the party's stronghold here is paramount. Over the past 13 years, SP Velumani's efforts have been pivotal in securing victories for the party in Coimbatore. Now, they're striving to repel the BJP's advances to maintain their significance in the state. On the other hand, the DMK has put forward G R, a former mayor of Coimbatore, for the seat. Despite challenges such as the detention of their local strongman, Senthil Balaji, by the ED, the DMK is counting on support from their allies, the Congress and the CPI(M), which currently holds the seat, to propel their candidate to triumph in this pivotal constituency. For BJP, Coimbatore is a major prestige battle. #AIADMK #BJP #loksabhaelections2024 #edappadipalanisamy #modi