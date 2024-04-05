VIDEO

Why North Chennai’s Ennore will boycott Lok Sabha polls | TNM Ground Report | Oil Spill | Gas Leak

33 villages in Ennore had been protesting for 86 days against the Coromandel International Limited (CIL) after ammonia gas leaked from its plant. While their protests were forced to a stand-still due to the upcoming elections, they are now debating if or not they must boycott the Lok Sabha polls. TNM’s Nidharshana Raju visited most of the villages and found that four out of the 33 villages have a majority of residents who have already decided against voting in this election. While they are expressing discontent with the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) Kalanidhi Veeraswamy from the DMK, the MP is certain that he will win again from Chennai North and that CIL will soon be shut. #LokSabha2024 #Ennore #TheNewsMinute #NorthChennai #NorthChennaiElection #DMK #KalanidhiVeeraswamy #LokSabhaElections2024 #Elections 2024 #TamilNadu #Chennai