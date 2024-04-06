VIDEO

We are fighting a fascist government : Ex-IAS Sasikanth Senthil to TNM

Protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fascist onslaught, 2009 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sasikanth Senthil quit the service in September 2019. In 2020, he joined the Congress party and was made in charge of the party’s electoral warroom during the Karnataka Elections. The former IAS officer is now making his electoral debut in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an INDIA alliance candidate from Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur constituency. TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed caught up with the former bureaucrat on his campaign trail to discuss why this election is more than just about him and the Congress party.