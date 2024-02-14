VIDEO

Watch: Nikhil Waghle’s son Parth MN recounts the attack by BJP | Pooja Prasanna

On February 10, noted journalist Nikhil Waghle was attacked by a mob in Maharshtra’s Pune. This after the BJP took objection to a tweet he had posted. The attack took place in the police presence even as Waghle was on his way to a public program. Nikhil Waghle’s son Parth MN who is an independent journalist speaks to Pooja Prasanna on the attack on his father and how it is state-backed. #NikhilWaghle #Modi #Advani