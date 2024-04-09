VIDEO

Vidhya Veerappan Intv: Want justice for crimes against people on my dad’s account | 2024 Election

Vidhya Rani, the daughter of forest brigand Veerappan, has been announced as Naam Tamilar Katchi’s (NTK) candidate from Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, by Seeman. TNM’s Nidharshana Raju speaks to the first time MP contender about her time with the BJP, her choice to shift to the NTK, about how her father has impacted her life and how she is looking to convert her father’s legacy in the district, among other things. #VidhyaRani #Veerappan #NaamTamilarKatchi #LokSabha Elections2024 #LokSabhapolls #TamilNadu #NTK