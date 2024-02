VIDEO

TNM-NL Investigation: 30 firms facing ED, IT probe donated Rs 335 cr to BJP

Ahead of the much anticipated and highly charged Lok Sabha elections in India, The News Minute and Newslaundry investigated into the various patterns of political funding in India. In this 100th episode of Yen Endra Kelvi Shabbir Ahmed speaks to The News Minute Editor-in-Chief Dhanya Rajenderan on The News Minute and Newslaundry investigation on how 30 companies facing ED and IT investigation donated Rs.335 crores.