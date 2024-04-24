VIDEO

Time to put an end to Shoba Karandlaje’s hate politics: Rajeev Gowda Interview | Congress

The fight for Bengaluru north constituency is turning into a clash of titans between BJP’s firebrand leader Shobha Karandlaje and Professor and Economist Rajeev Gowda for Congress. TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed caught up with Professor Rajeev Gowda on his campaign trail, discussing a wide range of issues including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks against Muslims, his rival Shobha’s politics to his vision for Bengaluru north.