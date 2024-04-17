VIDEO

Thoothukudi police firing: families of victims still await justice

Campaigning in Thoothukudi before the last Assembly elections, MK Stalin, then the opposition leader and now Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, recalled the tragic events of the police firing in 2018. He declared passionately, “A horrible firing happened. What is its backdrop? BJP and AIADMK joined and committed brutal murders. Seventeen-year-old Snowlin was shot and killed... what all atrocities happened. For this, have they been punished? Not yet.” He promised to hold the accused police officers accountable if voted to power.It has been three years since his speech and since his party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), came to power. TNM’s Haritha John revisited Thoothukudi ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to understand if the promises made by the DMK have been fulfilled.