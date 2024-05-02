VIDEO

TDP never insulted the women in Jagan’s life: Nara Lokesh intv| Dhanya Rajendran

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh has said that the party’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not alienate their Muslim supporters. The BJP, TDP, and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) have formed an alliance in Andhra Pradesh to dethrone the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In an exclusive interview with TNM’s Editor-in-chief Dhanya Rajendran, Lokesh said that TDP’s alliance with the BJP was not new and recalled that TDP had formerly allied with them when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister #LokSabhaElection2024 #NaraLokesh #Chandrababunaidu #DhanyaRajendran