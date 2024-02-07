VIDEO

Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam | Actor Vijay enters politics | TVK | DMK | AIADMK | Tamil Nadu | BJP

Actor Vijay has announced his entry into politics by announcing his party’s name, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam. The announcement comes after functionaries from actor Vijay’s fan association, Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMI), were in New Delhi for a meeting with Election Commission (ECI) officials to initiate the process of formally registering his political party. The meeting was attended by TVMI general secretary Bussy Anand and the fan association’s legal team. In a statement released on Friday, February 2, Vijay said, “You are all aware of the current political climate. There is administrative malpractice and corruption on one hand, and divisive politics, that strives to divide people on the basis of caste and religion on the other hand. Tamil Nadu is yearning for a political change that can lead to a selfless, transparent, caste-free, visionary and corruption free administration. In this week’s Yen Endra Kelvi Shabbir Ahmed discusses Vijay’s political entry and his plans for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.