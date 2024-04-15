VIDEO

Tamil Nadu voters aware that Modi govt has been unfair: TRB Rajaa Intv | 2024 Election

Coimbatore constituency is witnessing the most interesting fight in Tamil Nadu. in the tri-cornered fight, the DMK is looking to take advantage of the split between AIADMK and BJP and get their candidate elected. The party has fielded former Coimbatore mayor Ganapathy Rajakumar as its candidate against AIADMK’s G Ramachandran and BJP state president Annamalai. TNM’s Pooja Prasanna spoke to DMK’s minister in charge of Coimbatore TRB Rajaa who is also Tamil Nadu’s minister for Industries and investment. Rajaa accused the Modi government of treating other states unfairly and diverting investments from Tamil Nadu to Gujarat. For the AIADMK, the Coimbatore battleground signifies their very survival. With a robust grassroots presence in the western belt and leader EPS hailing from the region, the party's stronghold here is paramount. Over the past 13 years, SP Velumani's efforts have been pivotal in securing victories for the party in Coimbatore. Now, they're striving to repel the BJP's advances to maintain their significance in the state. On the other hand, the DMK has put forward G R, a former mayor of Coimbatore, for the seat. Despite challenges such as the detention of their local strongman, Senthil Balaji, by the ED, the DMK is counting on support from their allies, the Congress and the CPI(M), which currently holds the seat, to propel their candidate to triumph in this pivotal constituency. #TRBRajaa, #DMK, #Coimbatore, #Annamalai, #BJP #TheNewsMinute #PoojaPrasanna #TNMinCovai, #2024LokSabhaElections