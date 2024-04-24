VIDEO

Sowmya Reddy interview | LokSabha polls | Bengaluru south

Sowmya Reddy is the Congress candidate contesting from Bengaluru South. Bengaluru votes during the second phase of voting for the Lok Sabha polls, on April 26. Sowmya, a former MLA lost the Jayanagar Assembly election last year by 16 votes, a seat which the Congress won five times since 1989. In this interview with TNM’s Shivani Kava, Sowmya talks about her election campaign, the water crisis in the city, the demographics of the constituency, and her views on PM Modi's speech.