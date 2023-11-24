‘Rs 15 lakh for one paper’: Rajasthan students on paper leak, Gehlot govt, struggle for jobs

The Ashok Gehlot-government has recorded at least 15 paper leak incidents during its tenure – resulting in a setback for lakhs of students. Atul and Manisha spoke to students, government job aspirants, and coaching institute teachers at Gopalpur bypass area – known as Jaipur’s coaching hub – on government jobs and the impact of exam paper leaks.

Students and teachers pointed to a “mafia” of exam paper leaks that essentially benefit students from affluent backgrounds, and those with “connections” in the government. “They charge Rs 10-15 lakh for one paper, and usually those with connections in the government or government officials get it...It is not availed by students from rural or humble backgrounds,” said a student.

Many government job aspirants come from rural settings where people are unaware of job opportunities in the private sector, another student pointed out, adding that the families of these students amass every penny to enrol them into coaching centres. “As exams are cancelled, a year's worth of efforts go to waste…The leaks also take away opportunities of deserving students. Those who pay get the job.”

Even as the Ashok Gehlot government has promised a stringent law to penalise those involved in paper leaks, students iterated that they “should get monetary compensation”.

What are the grievances of the students? Will the issue of paper leak impact the Congress in the upcoming assembly polls?

This article was originally published in Newslaundry and can be read here.