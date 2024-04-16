VIDEO

Rise of Tamil right-wing content on YouTube

Tamil right-wing channels are on the rise ever since 2016. The content on these channels are almost always aligned with that of the BJP and the RSS. Several lists consisting of the names of right-wing channels are shared on BJP WhatsApp groups, asking people to subscribe to them and engage with their content. TNM came across one such list which mentioned 43 channels which differed in size, production quality, and level of engagement. Our reporter analysed 26 of these channels and found interesting patterns and similarities among their content. We also tried to trace one of these channel’s funding, who owned it, and what motivated them to make content in alignment with the right-wing. #BJP #YouTube #TamilNadu #rightwing #Annamalai #history #LokSabhElections2024