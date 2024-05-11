VIDEO

Polarisation, Caste and Defectors: How BJP’s growing in Telangana | Hyderabad

BJP is growing in Telangana. In the 2023 assembly election, the party doubled its vote share from 7% to 14%, and in the 2019 general elections, it managed to send four BJP leaders to Parliament. Cultural appropriation of local icons and festivals, polarisation in areas with significant Muslim population, and social engineering are the factors that can be attributed to the rise of the party. Lastly, more leaders are joining the BJP, propelling its expansion in the state.