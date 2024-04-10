VIDEO

PM Modi's visits to Tamil Nadu good for tourism: Kanimozhi Interview | MK Stalin | Rahul Gandhi

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent visits to Tamil Nadu, the focus is largely on Tamil Nadu which has been elusive for the BJP. The BJP’s aggressive push to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu is being challenged by the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Will the BJP breach the Dravidian bastion? DMK’s Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi speaks to TNM Shabbir Ahmed during her campaign trail.