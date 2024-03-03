No Filter with Dhanya Rajendran

Vijay starts own party: What is his ideology? #TVK #DhanyaRajendran

Tamil actor Vijay recently announced that he would stop acting in movies and focus full time on his new political party- Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam. Though not much is known about what Vijay intends to do with his party, there is much excitement among his fans. Vijay’s fan clubs are his strength and four fan club members have been appointed as party spokespersons. In this episode of No Filter, Dhanya Rajendran speaks to TVK spokespersons Ramkumar and Veera Vignesh. We also speak to journalist Bhama Devi Ravi who interviewed Vijay many years ago.