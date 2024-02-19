No Filter with Dhanya Rajendran

Fighting hate speech in Indian media| Dhanya Rajendran

Hate speech in the media and by media persons has been on the rise for a few years. Most citizens condemn hate speech, but are not sure what action they can take about it. In this episode of ‘No Filter with Dhanya Rajendran’, we meet a group in Bengaluru that is fighting hate speech, particularly against the media. They are called Hate Speech Beda and have got censure orders against quite a few media houses for hateful and communal speech.