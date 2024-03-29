No Filter with Dhanya Rajendran

Electoral bond biggest global scam, it’s Modigate: Parakala Prabhakar

Home Minister Amit Shah’s assertion that electoral bonds were a method to curb black money is false says economist Parakala Prabhakar in this interview with The News Minute’s Editor, Dhanya Rajendran. Parakala says that the electoral bond scheme is not just the biggest scam that India has seen, but the biggest scam globally. He says the BJP’s confidence that the common man is not able to understand the fallout of electoral bonds is false and that ‘Modigate’ will have an impact this election. In this episode of No Filter, Parakala also speaks to Dhanya about the problem of unemployment, under employment and the government cannot get away, saying that it is not their job to create jobs.