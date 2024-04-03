No Filter with Dhanya Rajendran

Don’t trust EVMs, want all VVPATs counted: Devasahayam intv | No Filter with Dhanya Rajendran

The Supreme Court of India has been sitting on a bunch of petitions demanding that all VVPATs should be counted and not just a few as it’s currently done during elections in India. Only recently, the Supreme Court finally issued notices in a case asking for all Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails or VVPATs to be counted. Retired IAS officer, MG Devasahayam is also the coordinator of the Citizens Commission on Elections, which conducted a probe into VVPATs. The probe headed by former Supreme Court judge, Justice Madan Lokur had many other experts on it. The report recommended that the current system be changed and this report was submitted to the court. The Association of Democratic Reforms and Devasahayam have both gone to court with several demands on VVPATs. Devasahayam insists, this is not a question of whether the elections are rigged or not, but about a citizens fundamental right that every vote cast must be recorded and counted. He says that counting just the EVMs leaves the election incomplete, and VVPATs must be physically counted.