VIDEO

Modi weaponised Indian diaspora politically: Smita Sharma interview

Foreign policy has made its way in the Indian Parliament elections like never before. In building brand Modi, foreign policy is central. From the Katchatheevu controversy to BJP advertisements claiming PM Modi stopped the Russia-Ukraine war to even the BJP manifesto promising to make Lor Ram a central figure in diplomatic relations. Senior journalist Mita Sharma speaks to TNM’s Pooja Prasanna on how Modi is perceived globally by world leaders, how much of it is perception and what is the reality and what pushing of Hindutva in foreign policy could result in.