Modi made ‘secular’ a term of abuse: Aakar Patel Interview | Pooja Prasanna

With southern states starting #southtaxmovement, the focus has been on the economic policies of the Modi government. But what is the stance of PM Modi on crucial economic issues has been unclear. Aakar Patel who is a journalist, author and the chair of Amnesty India speaks to Pooja Prasanna on the patterns emerging from the last 10 years of Modi governance, his time as the CM of Gujarat and Modi’s style of governance.