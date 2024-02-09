Let me explain

Why south Indian states have started a tax movement

The debate on the north- south divide has reignited. This time, three states are leading what they call the #southtaxmovement against the Modi led union government. Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have pointed out that the union government distributes tax revenue unfairly. In this interim budget, the allocation for one northern state–Uttar Pradesh alone is significantly higher than to all five southern states– combined. While Uttar Pradesh is getting around 2.29 thousand cr, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana combined are getting around Rs 1.93 thousand cr. In this episode of Let Me Explain, Pooja Prasanna looks at how the south faces a discrimination in the allocation of funds and what the solutions are.