Let me explain

Why ‘Secular’ & ‘Socialist’ were omitted in Preamble | Let Me Explain | Ambedkar| Nehru| Modi

The terms ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ were not included in the initial draft of the Preamble. It was added later in 1976 by Indira Gandhi. This has been used by many to question if the two words should be removed. In this week’s Let Me Explain, Pooja Prasanna explains why the words were omitted, why it was added later and what it means to India if it is removed once again.