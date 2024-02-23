Let me explain

Why BJP govt does not want farmers protest in Delhi

The borders of the national capital resemble a war zone. Barricades, nails, heavy machinery…all to stop protesting farmers from entering Delhi. But despite the bad optics, the Union government has stopped the farmers from entering the capital — using tear gas, pellets and water cannons. How is the government justifying its use of force against the farmers? Why is it that only farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are protesting for a higher MSP — do south Indian farmers for instance not face the same problems? And what, according to economists and experts, is the solution to the farmers’ troubles, beyond MSP? In this week’s Let Me Explain, Pooja Prasanna looks at all these issues and explores the solutions. This, even as the #Farmersprotest makes its way towards Delhi.