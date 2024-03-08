Let me explain

The Karnataka caste survey and what it found: Let me Explain

After nine long years, the Karnataka government has finally, officially, got its hands on the caste survey report. But the findings are still under wraps, with the Siddaramaiah government still unwilling to share them with the public. The leaks of the survey that TNM has accessed shows that it can change the political landscape of Karnataka. In this week’s Let Me Explain, Pooja Prasanna tells you what the Karnataka government’s survey found and why consecutive government’s did not publish the report. We also address the big question: Why does India need a caste census and the politics behind it. Because the caste data on which schemes are being designed currently is over 90 years old.