Prajwal Revanna videos: A timeline of what happened| Let Me Explain with Pooja

JD(S) Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna has been accused of sexually abusing multiple women and has reportedly fled to Germany. Prajwal is the grandson of former PM HD Devegowda, nephew of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy and son of former minister Revanna. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced the establishment of a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to look into accusations of sexual misconduct against Prajwal Revanna, who is also the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat. This decision follows a letter from Nagalakshmi Choudhary, chairperson of the State Women's Commission, urging action on the complaints against Prajwal. The Karnataka Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Vedike, which lodged a complaint with the women’s commission, alleges that videos purportedly showing Prajwal involved in inappropriate behavior with multiple women are being circulated widely in Hassan district via pen drives and social media platforms. In this episode of Let Me Explain, Pooja Prasanna tells you about the videos being circulated, why women have been hesitant to come forward with complaints and how politicians failed the victims.