Modi vs Manmohan: Data comparing welfare of UPA and NDA govts

TNM’s Jahnavi conducted a comprehensive analysis comparing key indicators of health, education, and quality of life under the previous UPA government led by Manmohan Singh (2004-2014) and the current NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2014-2024). The NFHS is conducted by the Government of India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With five rounds of surveys published since 1992-93, the NFHS provides valuable insights into the nation's health and well-being. Comparing data from NFHS-3 (2005-06), NFHS-4 (2015-16), and NFHS-5 (2019-21), TNM found significant disparities between the UPA and NDA governments across various indicators related to healthcare access, nutrition, vaccination, education, and more. In this week’s Let Me Explain Pooja Prasanna tells you how despite claims made by the BJP, the data revealed that the UPA outperformed the NDA in 17 out of 28 indicators examined. While the NDA showed improvements in certain areas like access to drinking water and sanitation, it didn't always align with the government's assertions. Additionally, the suspension of KS James, the director of the International Institute for Population Sciences responsible for NFHS, in July 2023 raised concerns about the handling of survey data.