Can states refuse to implement CAA | Let Me Explain with Pooja Prasanna

On March 11, PM Modi announced the implementation of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). After much uproar, the law had been kept on the back burner for almost four years. But now questions of bigotry and discrimination resurfaces. In this week’s Let Me Explain,Pooja Prasanna looks at the facts behind these allegations and examines the truth behind the defence that Muslim citizens of India have no need to fear any discrimination. This episode also looks at whether states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu which had said they will not implement the CAA have the provision to do so.