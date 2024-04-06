Let me explain

BJP needs south for Modi’s ‘mission 370’ | Lok Sabha 2024 | Let Me Explain with Pooja Prasanna

For Modi’s ‘mission 370’, winning more seats in the south in the Lok Sabha polls is pivotal. Yet, navigating the southern political landscape poses many challenges for the BJP. One key factor is the relatively subdued Hindu-Muslim conflict in many southern regions. Moreover, the BJP is often viewed as a party rooted in Hindi-speaking states, while the RSS is seen as an adversary by regional parties. However, the complexities run deeper. In this week’s Let Me Explain, Pooja Prasanna looks at two key questions: What is the BJP's strategy for the south? And what electoral gains can the BJP expect? The absence of BJP-led governments in southern states cannot solely be attributed to a simple north-south divide. The Congress maintains a robust grassroots presence and formidable leadership, serving as a potential obstacle to the BJP's advancement. Yet, it's important to note that the south is not entirely impervious to BJP influence. Let’s look at what factors BJP will talk about in each of the southern states: Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala. What are their strengths and challenges? How is Hindutva working in each of the states and what BJP’s plans to overcome the hurdles are.